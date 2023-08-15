Safety features installed at site of deadly Manitoba crash

New safety features are in place at the site of a deadly crash on a Manitoba highway this summer.

According to Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI), rumble strips have been installed at the intersection of Highway 5 and the Trans-Canada Highway, near Carberry, Man. The province said the installation was finished on Aug. 10. They also completed line painting during the week of Aug. 7.

“The department is continuing to work on placing the advance warning signs and expects the signs to be installed in the near future. Some existing signs will also be replaced in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

The intersection was the site of a crash on June 15. It involved a semi-truck and a bus transporting a group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area to a casino in Carberry. Seventeen people died as a result of the crash.

The spokesperson for the province says a consultant is working on a safety review of the intersection.

“The preliminary field investigation was completed on July 28, 2023, and MTI’s consultant is currently completing the safety analysis for the intersection. MTI expects a final report in late fall,” the spokesperson said.

RCMP officers are investigating the crash as well.