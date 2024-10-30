Safety tips to keep trick-or-treaters, drivers safe on Halloween

WINNIPEG
    As little goblins and ghouls get ready to hit the streets in pursuit of Halloween treats, CAA Manitoba is issuing an important safety reminder.

    According to the insurance and travel company, there are 300 pedestrian fatalities every year in Canada. One in five of those happened in intersections.

    Adding millions of trick-or-treating kids to Canadian streets on All Hallows’ Eve is cause for added vigilance, said Ewald Friesen, manager of government and community relations with CAA Manitoba.

    “We know that fatalities happen. We know they happen at intersections, and what does this spell? It paints a bit of a picture that Halloween is the most dangerous day of the year for kids in traffic,” he said.

    Friesen said there are several things both those behind the wheel and on the street can do to help curb dangerous situations come Halloween.

    For example, motorists should have their headlights turned on at least 30 minutes before sunset to increase visibility, slow down, especially in residential areas, and be aware of the weather and road conditions.

    Meanwhile, parents and caregivers are advised to plan a trick-or-treating route for kids.

    “It can be something as simple as saying ‘Okay kiddos, meet you at the end of the street.’ Something as easy as that can really go a long way, and obviously, make sure that kids aren't going alone,” Friesen said.

    Adding glow sticks or reflective tags to a costume can also make trick-or-treaters more visible to traffic. They should also stick to well-lit areas.

    A reminder to kids about how to cross intersections can also go a long way to keeping them safe on Halloween, Friesen said.

    Another safety tip that Friesen said is often overlooked involves switching up the mask for makeup.

    “Masks sort of narrow your visibility, where makeup can keep that peripheral vision open, plus it's a little bit fun.”

    If you stick with a mask, Friesen recommends making sure the eye holes are exaggerated so peripheral vision isn’t compromised, helping the masked trick-or-treater spot oncoming traffic.

