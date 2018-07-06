

CTV Winnipeg





A motorcycle rider is warning drivers to be careful after he was hit with a piece of rubber on Highway 75.

Dave Gaudreau said he was riding his motorcycle on the highway when a piece of rubber flew off the back tire of a trailer being pulled by a pick-up and smacked him in the face.

“It hit me right across the cheek,” he said.

“How did that feel? It felt like someone taking a good open-hand slap to you.”

Gaudreau said he asked the driver, whose window was down, to pull over, but he didn’t. He then called the police.

According to the RCMP, in these types of incidents charges would only be laid if the driver knows part of their vehicle is loose or has fallen off and ignores it.

“Again you have to determine, is it a large piece. Is it going to cause any concerns for any other motorists. If it doesn’t then we will not issue a charge under the Highway Traffic act,” said Sgt, Paul Manaigre from the Manitoba RCMP.

Terry Shaw from the Manitoba Trucking Association said inspections are required for commercial truckers before and after every trip. Anyone who drives a personal vehicle weighing over 4,500 kilograms has to do these checks as well.

“How closely they’re being policed and enforced, how well aware of those requirements and regulations those operators are informing themselves, is not something we have great awareness of,” said Shaw.

Police are investigating Gaudreau’s incident.

- With files from Sarah Plowman.