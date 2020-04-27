WINNIPEG -- Powerview RCMP has charged a man from the Sagkeeng First Nation with several offences after a disturbance at a home on the First Nation.

RCMP members responded to a reported disturbance at a home on the First Nation around 9 p.m., April 23. On arrival, RCMP said officers were charged by a man armed with an edged weapon.

Police attempted to subdue the man through the use of a Taser, but it had no effect and the man barricaded himself in the bathroom of the home.

After several hours of negotiations, RCMP said officers broke down the door and used a Taser and pepper spray to take the man into custody. They seized what was described as a homemade bayonet/imitation firearm.

Thomas Hall, 34, of Sagkeeng First Nation is charged with several offences related to the incident, including four counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and resisting arrest.

The charges have not been tested in court. Hall was scheduled to appear in court Monday and the RCMP continue to investigate.