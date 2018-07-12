

CTV Winnipeg





Saje Natural Wellness has recalled a baby wash over a bacteria that poses a risk for infection.

The recalled products include the 250 millilitre Splish Splash Gentle Baby Wash with the SKU number 700551 (CAD). It also involves the 50 millilitre Splish Splash Gentle Baby Wash with the SKU number 700560 (CAD) that is found in the Wee and Well Gentle Baby Care Kit. The recalled products include any lot number and all expiry dates.

The SKU and lot numbers can be found on the information panel on the back of the product.

According to the Government of Canada, this baby wash has been contaminated with a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which poses a risk for infection and can lead to bacteria in the blood, especially for those with compromised immune systems.

As of Monday, the company has received 16 reports of incidents in Canada.

Approximately 830 units of the 250 millilitre baby wash, and 1559 units of the 50 millitre bottles have been sold in Canada. The contaminated items were sold between May 2018 and July 2018.

Anyone who has bought this product should stop using it immediately and is ask to return all products, open or unopened, for a refund in store or through the company.