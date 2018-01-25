Winnipeg city council has voted too approve the sale of the Vimy Arena to the province, clearing the way for a long term drug treatment facility.

The sale of the site for $1 dollar is part of the plan to establish the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a 50-bed facility.

The sale passed with only the required 11 votes at council.

Only 14 of 16 members were present at Thursday's meeting. Councillors Russ Wyatt and Jeff Browaty were away, and three councillors voted against the sale.

Area councillor Shawn Dobson and other community members opposed to the plan and are upset about the loss of green and recreational space. Some don't want a drug treatment centre in their neighbourhood.

Broadcaster Scott Oake and his family are behind the project. Oake's son Bruce died from an accidental overdose.

If the sale occurs, the proposal still faces a future rezoning process.