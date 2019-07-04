The City of Winnipeg wants St. James residents to weigh in on parks and recreation needs in the area.

The city wants to know where residents want $1.4 million in proposed capital funding for parks and recreation in the area to be spent in 2020.

The money stems from the sale of Vimy Arena for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre and a motion made by Scott Gillingham, the councillor for St. James, to have the funding set aside for parks enhancements.

“The consultation was always part of the intention of my motion, to hear from the public, the area residents – what kind of parks and recreation investments are important to our residents in St. James,” said Gillingham.

The $1.4 million amount is equal to the assessed value of the property.

Crestview resident Robert Gate said he isn’t sure where the money should be spent, but he thinks spending on parks should be a priority.

“Any green space we have for the residents, they’re precious,” said Gate.

A portion of the funding will be used to enhance trails, lighting, security and green space along Sturgeon Creek.

An online survey is open until Aug. 5.