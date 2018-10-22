Featured
Salmonella outbreak affecting western provinces
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections that's mostly affecting western provinces.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been 37 confirmed cases in British Columbia, five in Alberta, and one case each in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec.
The person from Quebec reported travelling to British Columbia before becoming ill.
The agency says the source of the outbreak has not been identified yet, although many of the people who became sick reported eating cucumbers.