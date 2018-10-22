

The Canadian Press





Health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections that's mostly affecting western provinces.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been 37 confirmed cases in British Columbia, five in Alberta, and one case each in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec.

The person from Quebec reported travelling to British Columbia before becoming ill.

The agency says the source of the outbreak has not been identified yet, although many of the people who became sick reported eating cucumbers.