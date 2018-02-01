

CTV Winnipeg





The Salvation Army opened a shelter for homeless members of the LGBTQ community Thursday in Winnipeg.

The emergency shelter includes 15 rooms and a lounge space — which were previously used to house asylum seekers.

It's located on the second floor of the Booth Centre.

Major Rob Kerr with the Salvation Army says the shelter is a pilot project, to see if members of LGBTQ community will use the space.

According to the 2015 Winnipeg street census, 23 per cent of homeless Winnipegers between the age of 18 and 29 identify as LGBTQ.

"We know that there is a large segment of the homless population that identifies as being LGBTQ, and a lot of them don't feel comfortable coming into the regular emergency shelter space, don't feel that maybe they're safe," Kerr tells CTV News.

Mike Nutthill, executive director of the Rainbow Resource Centre, a non-profit that supports the LGBTQ community in Manitoba, says the community has had a "difficult" relationship with the Salvation Army.

Nutthill says faith organizations like the Salvation Army haven't been accommodating to the LGBTQ community in the past, so there are concerns that they might not be equipped to properly run a shelter.

Nuthill says he met with Salvation Army staff Wednesday, and plans are being made for staff to undergo training at the Rainbow Resource Centre to learn how to best support the LGBTQ community.