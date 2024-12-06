Salvation Army's Toy Mountain returns in Winnipeg

Help is needed to create a mountain of toys to help children in Winnipeg have a Merry Christmas this season.

The Salvation Army’s Toy Mountain has returned to CF Polo Park Friday and will run through Saturday. Volunteers will be collecting toys, gifts, and donations for children in need.

“It’s so wonderful to see the way a community comes together to support those who are struggling,” said Kristiana MacKenzie with the Salvation Army during an interview on CTV Morning Live on Friday.

This year, the toys will be distributed to roughly 6,000 children in the community.

Following the collection of donations, the toys are brought to the Salvation Army’s holiday mall and sorted by age level and gift size.

“We'll pack up, we'll put all of this in trucks, and we'll take it back to our centre,” said Lt. Colonel Donald Bladen with the Salvation Army. “A whole host of volunteers will just roll up their sleeves and get involved. It's an absolute phenomenal effort that occurs over a very short period of time.”

The Salvation Army is also collecting toy donations at multiple locations for those who can’t attend Toy Mountain on Friday or Saturday. They can be found online.

-With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.