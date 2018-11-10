

CTV Winnipeg





Weapons were seized from a vehicle after a man crashed into a police car during a chase on Friday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers say they called in their helicopter when they spotted a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. around Main St. and College Ave.

Police believe the vehicle was involved in an earlier hit-and-run.

AIR 1 tracked the driver for about 4 kilometers to the area of Ellice Ave. and Young St. when the suspect drove head-on into a marked police car then tried to run away, police say.

They believe the suspect intentionally targeted the cruiser, which had two officers inside, and two nearby officers.

Neither the driver nor the officers involved in the crash were hurt, but the car was severely damaged.

Police say the suspect was arrested nearby without incident and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Inside the suspect's vehicle, police say they found a samurai sword and a baseball bat.

Joey Henning Boorsma, 23, is charged with four counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and two counts of posessing a weapon.

He was detained in custody.