Sandy Bay First Nation man missing for a week: police
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:06PM CST
Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, was last seen between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. (Source: Manitoba First Nations Police Service)
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, from Sandy Bay First Nation was last seen in the community between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.
Police said they are concerned for his wellbeing, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 204-843-7700 or 204-843-7705.