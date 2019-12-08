WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, from Sandy Bay First Nation was last seen in the community between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Police said they are concerned for his wellbeing, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 204-843-7700 or 204-843-7705.