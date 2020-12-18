WINNIPEG -- Christmas is still a week away, but Santa arrived early in Winnipeg to drop off some special surprise gifts for children in the fight of their lives.

Santa and the Never Alone Foundation have teamed up to give the gift of hope, support and understanding by delivering some special brave Barbie dolls to little girls who are fighting cancer.

Little girls just like 7-year-old Drea Pepe, who opened her door to a Christmas surprise.

“I felt really happy, like surprised yeah really surprised,” Drea said.

Therese Labossiere, a board member for the Never Alone Foundation, said for these kids who are fighting for their lives, having a doll that looks like them is extremely important.

“I think for a little girl who is going through cancer, to lose their hair is absolutely traumatizing and all of a sudden they’ve got this doll and she’s got scarves and she’s got wigs,” she said.

“It’s something that just helps get through those dark days for them.”

With the count down on to Christmas, Santa told CTV News Winnipeg seeing the joy on the children's faces makes taking time away from his workshop worth it.

“Well this is such a special cause to bring some cheer for even a minute in somebody’s struggle in this time, even though we are all going through this struggle, but the kids especially. It means a lot to me to come and do this for them,” Santa said.

Twenty-three different families will be receiving the Barbies over the next few days.