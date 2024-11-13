Santa heading back to Manitoba’s northern, isolated communities

Santa Claus will be heading to two dozen of Manitoba’s remote communities to spread Christmas cheer and drop off some gifts.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak announced it will be bringing back the ‘Santa Express’ for another year. This year’s event will see Santa visit 24 First Nations over the span of five days, including Shamattawa, Tadoule Lake, and Lac Brochet.

“It’s very exciting for all of us because we’ve been doing this for the last 15 years,” said MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee.

Through the Santa Express, the MKO flies Santa and his helpers into these communities, where they provide gifts, toys and holiday joy.

Settee added that the Santa Express is a “massive undertaking,” but it’s something the MKO is passionate about.

“[Bringing] Santa into the First Nations is something that all the kids really, really get excited about,” he said.

“We continue to do this because it’s impacting the kids in our First Nations.”

Settee noted that the Santa Express is a collaboration with other organizations, including EIC Custom Helicopters, Perimeter Airlines, and the North West Company.

“We cannot do it without partnership; we cannot do it without volunteers,” he said.

“We cannot do it without volunteers willing to sacrifice their time.”

This year’s Santa Express is expected to bring gifts to about 12,000 Manitoba children and travel across three to four thousand kilometres.