

CTV Winnipeg





Though local shoppers and businesses have been feeling bogged down by the ongoing Canada Post labour dispute, there’s still one important man in red who is sure to give and receive his mail on time this holiday season.

Canada Post has assured CTV News that all letters sent to Santa will make their way to the North Pole, just as they have in years past, and his response letters will also flow uninterrupted.

The Crown corporation said in an email that helping Santa with his letters is a long-standing tradition, and parents should continue to send the letters the same way they have for 30 years.

In order to ensure a reply from Santa, make sure to include a full return address and mail it before Dec. 10.

Canada Post notes that Santa’s mailing address is:

Santa Claus

North Pole

HOH OHO