Sargent Avenue between Empress and Strathcona to close temporarily for road repairs
Some transit routes will be altered during the street closures. For schedule information, visit the city’s website or contact 311. (File Image)
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 6:09AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A portion of Sargent Avenue between Empress Street and Strathcona Street will close this weekend for road work.
The closure takes effect Friday at 6 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Sunday, October 27.
The road will be closed to traffic but pedestrian access will be maintained during the period.
For transit re-routing information follow @transitalerts or contact 311.