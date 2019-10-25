

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- A portion of Sargent Avenue between Empress Street and Strathcona Street will close this weekend for road work.

The closure takes effect Friday at 6 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Sunday, October 27.

The road will be closed to traffic but pedestrian access will be maintained during the period.

For transit re-routing information follow @transitalerts or contact 311.