WINNIPEG -- RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, is investigating after a man from Saskatchewan died in a single-vehicle rollover near Russell, Man.

On Wednesday, around 5:40 a.m. RCMP were called to the rollover on Highway 16, just west of Highway 83, outside of Russell.

RCMP determined the vehicle was going east on Highway 16 when it went into the ditch and rolled several times.

RCMP said the driver, a 29-year-old man from Saskatchewan, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.