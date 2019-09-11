A resident of Yorkton, Sask., helped police find two suspects after opioids were stolen a business in Roblin, Man., over the weekend.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP went to a business on Main Street following the report of a break and enter.

Police allege a man and woman broke the lock on the door, took a quantity of opioids and left in a vehicle. The two people were caught on video and the business’ owner posted pictures on social media.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a Yorkton citizen recognized the man and woman from social media and called police.

RCMP in Yorkton arrested Gerald Ainsworth, 49, from Midland, Ont., and Ronni Chartrand, 42, from Swan River, Man.

The suspects have been charged with several offences including break and enter, possession of a schedule I substance (opioid), possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon.

RCMP are investigating.

None of the charges have been tested in court.