A Saskatoon man left Winnipeg $2 million richer after winning the Western 649 and Extra draws on May 4.

Derick Neufeld won the lottery after he bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven Food Store on Henderson Highway and McIvor Avenue.

“Winning the lottery, it’s a feeling like I’ve never felt before,” said Neufeld. “I’ve always hoped, but I didn’t think it would actually happen to me!”

The happy winner said he initially thought he won $200,010.

“I scanned it again and realized that I’d won $2,000,010! Then I took the ticket to the retailer and got him to confirm it for me,” he said.

Neufeld added that while he has a few ideas on how to spend his winnings, nothing has been set in stone.

“The halo guy on my right shoulder is saying, ‘Invest; plan for the future,’” he said. “The guy on my other shoulder is saying, ‘Woohoo! Get a party bus!’ We’re going to find some middle-ground.”

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 19, 36, 39, and 43.