Police have arrested three people with multiple offenses after a call to a threat led them to seize weapons and ammunition.

It happened Monday at about 12:50 p.m., when officers were told a male had been threatened and went to an address in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police said they found two sawed-off guns, a baseball bat and two hatchets, all wrapped or attached to red bandanas. They also found a sword, ammunition, and a large animal jawbone that had been sharpened with a sling and handle attached.

“It’s really long, like I’m going to guess twelve inches or more,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek, describing the jaw bone, which she said appears to be made up of one half of a jaw belonging to a large animal. Skrabek said the bone had “white tape around the narrow end of it, like a grip” and the larger, curved end of it was sharpened.

A 27-year-old man and two women, 31 and 22, have each been charged with a list of weapons offenses. All three suspects remain in custody.