WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been arrested in Portage after RCMP found a truck with lapsed licence plates and firearms inside.

RCMP said officers were patrolling in Portage la Prairie at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday when they spotted a pickup truck with lapsed plates. Mounties said the truck had been reported to RCMP on Dec. 18, 2020, so officers pulled it over for a traffic stop.

RCMP said two firearms were seen in the vehicle, including a sawed-off semi-automatic shotgun. The driver was arrested on the scene.

Stewart Young, 30, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of unsafe storage of firearms. The charges have not been proven in court.

Mounties said the investigation is ongoing.