

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a call about a fight ended with two arrests and the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the 400 block of Langside Street around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight and people armed with guns.

They said a man at the front of the home dropped a bag when he spotted police.

A 12-gauge shotgun with a sawed-off stock and ammunition was seized from the bag.

While police were arresting a suspect, a woman allegedly ran up and tried to stop them — at one point kicking an officer.

The woman was arrested for assaulting and obstructing a peace officer.

She was released on a promise to appear in court.

The 23-year-old man arrested faces seven weapon charges, including two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm contrary to probation order.

He was detained in custody.