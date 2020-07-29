WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s Scattered Seeds Craft Market, scheduled to take place in October 2020, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would have been the 25th anniversary of the craft the market, which strives to support the province’s small businesses by giving them a reasonably priced venue to sell their work.

“Right now we’re taking all the anticipation of this year’s show, what should’ve been a great celebration and we’re just going to build that and let it ride until next year. It will be an even bigger celebration when we can see our makers again and see all of the public and celebrate that we can socialize in larger groups again and get to see each other,” Megan Schwartz, from the Scattered Seeds Craft Market said.

The organization said on Facebook it’s planning on bringing the market back “even bigger + better than ever” in 2021 from Oct. 14 to 17.

Scattered Seeds will be taking applications for the next year’s craft market in January.