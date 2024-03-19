Scheifele nets hat trick as Jets beat Rangers 4-2

Mark Scheifele scored three goals, Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who have won three straight and four of their last five. Winnipeg is 14-5-0 since Feb. 8 and 19-5-4 against the Eastern Conference this season. Hellebuyck improved to 16-4-2 against the East this season and is 32-15-3 overall.

Alexander Wennberg and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers, who lost for the second time in seven games.

Scheifele opened the scoring at 4:04 of the second when his shot dribbled past Igor Shesterkin, who made 23 saves.

Wennberg tied the contest with his first goal as a Ranger on the power play at 9:30 of the second. Wennberg was acquired from Seattle on March 6. He has 10 goals this season.

Connor put Winnipeg ahead when he whipped the puck past Shesterkin at 12:18 of the second with Braden Schneider in the penalty box. The goal was Connor's 30th this season, the sixth time he has reached the milestone.

Scheifele scored his second goal of the night at 17:55 of the second, beating Shesterkin on a breakaway. Scheifele had 20 or more goals in nine-straight seasons, a franchise record.

Lafreniere made it 3-2 with 1:54 left in the third, scoring his 20th goal with Shesterkin pulled for an extra attacker.

Scheifele completed the eighth hat trick of career with an empty-net goal, his 22nd of the season.

The 31-year-old forward, the seventh overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2011 draft, leads the Jets in scoring with 62 points. Scheifele has 13 goals in 18 career games against the Rangers.

New York was without defenceman Ryan Lindgren who suffered a lower-body injury in Sunday's home win over the Islanders. Chad Ruhwedel, another trade deadline acquisition, made his debut in Lindgren's place and was paired with Zac Jones. The Rangers continue to be without captain Jacob Trouba, who missed his seventh straight game with a lower-body injury.

Jets coach Rick Bowness missed the game because of a medical procedure. Assistant coach Scott Arniel took his place behind the bench.

The Jets are 4-2-0 in their last six visits to Madison Square Garden.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Jets: Visit New Jersey Devils on Thursday.