Scheifele's hat trick helps Jets snap three-game skid with 4-2 victory over Canucks

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates Scheifele’s third goal of the game against the Vancouver Canucks during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates Scheifele’s third goal of the game against the Vancouver Canucks during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms

The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island