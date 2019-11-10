Scheifele scores 21 seconds into OT to lift Jets to 3-2 win over Stars
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) and Dallas Stars' Andrej Sekera (5) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Source: The Canadian Press/Fred Greenslade)
Judy Owen, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:31PM CST
WINNIPEG - Mark Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets ended the Dallas Stars' winning streak at four games with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
Scheifele got his seventh goal of the season when he went in on a two-on-one with Kyle Connor, but kept the puck himself and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot.
Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored at even strength for the Jets (10-7-1).
Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg, which has points in its past five games (4-0-1).
Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored for the Stars (8-8-2), who were beginning a four-game road trip.
Khudobin stopped 26 shots for Dallas in his seventh game of the season.