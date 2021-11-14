Scheifele scores 32 seconds into overtime as Winnipeg Jets defeat Kings 3-2

Winnipeg Jets players and fans celebrate Mark Scheifele’s (55) game winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings during overtime NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, November 13, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods) Winnipeg Jets players and fans celebrate Mark Scheifele’s (55) game winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings during overtime NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, November 13, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Winnipeg Top Stories