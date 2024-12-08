Scheifele scores as the Jets beat the Blackhawks 4-2 in Sorensen's first game
Mark Scheifele snapped a third-period tie and Kyle Connor had two assists, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat Chicago 4-2 on Saturday in the first game for interim Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen.
Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist as the Jets picked up their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Nino Niederreiter and Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 12 saves.
Sorensen was promoted from the team's top minor league affiliate when Luke Richardson was fired on Thursday.
Alex Vlasic scored for the second straight game for Chicago, which has dropped five in a row. Alec Martinez added his first goal of the season.
The Blackhawks had a 2-1 lead before Niederreiter converted a backhander 13:10 into the second, beating Arvid Soderblom. It was Niederreiter's 10th of the season.
Soderblom entered 11 minutes into the game when Petr Mrazek appeared to aggravate a right groin pull.
Appleton had an empty-net goal with 1:41 to play.
Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible
Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria and to consider leaving the country if it's safe to do so.
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv 'would like to make a deal' to end the more than 1,000-day war.
A man, a bike and a gun: Police search for evidence to solve the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO on the streets of New York
As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a health care executive in Manhattan enters its fifth day, New York City police are missing key pieces of evidence.
MP Jamil Jivani meets U.S. vice president-elect amid Trump's tariff threats
A Conservative member of Parliament has tapped a longtime friendship to connect with Donald Trump's inner circle as Canada prepares for the president-elect’s return to the White House next month amid threats of devastating tariffs.
Canada 'falling so consistently short' on defence spending has hurt standing on world stage, but improving: U.S. ambassador
U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says while Canada's defence spending is going in the right direction, the federal government's persistent failure to meet NATO targets has been damaging to the country's reputation on the world stage.
Birds, plants, insects join list of 860 at-risk Canadian species
Last month's meeting of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) assessed four new species to be actively endangered, bringing the total of known at-risk species to 860, nationwide.
Digging themselves out: With Santa Claus parade cancelled, Londoners make best of snowy situation
Londoners continue to dig themselves out from this week’s massive snowstorm.
Renovations underway to return one of the last Quonset-style theatres in Canada back to former glory
Community members in the small town of Coleman, Alta. are eagerly waiting for the grand re-opening of the historic Roxy Theatre now that renovations have started.
Regina holiday market booming as vendors encourage local shopping amid postal strike
The holidays are the busiest time of year for countless businesses, but many Regina vendors are hoping Christmas shoppers will come to them this year amid ongoing job action at Canada Post.
Freezing rain warning issued for Regina, other parts of southern Sask.
A freezing rain warning is in effect for Regina and other parts of southern Saskatchewan on Saturday, as a system moving through the province also prompted a winter storm warning further north including Saskatoon.
Sask. woman killed after vehicle crashes into bottom of embankment: RCMP
A 50-year-old woman from Hudson Bay, Sask. was killed after the vehicle she was in left the roadway on Highway 9 on Friday.
Saskatoon under winter storm warning with freezing rain, heavy snow forecasted
A winter storm warning has been issued for the city of Saskatoon and parts of west central Saskatchewan by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Sask. RCMP investigating homicide on Onion Lake Cree Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating a homicide on Onion Lake Cree Nation after a 37-year-old man died early Friday morning.
Sask. doctor facing professional charges in circumcision case
A Saskatoon doctor has been accused of unprofessional conduct following a high-cost adult circumcision that included a request for the patient to text unsecured post-op pictures of his genitals.
McDavid, Skinner help Oilers beat Blues 4-2
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl had two helpers as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row, defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday.
Jubilation and gunfire as Syrians celebrate the end of the Assad family's half-century rule
Syrians poured into streets echoing with celebratory gunfire on Sunday after a stunning rebel advance reached the capital, putting an end to the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule but raising questions about the future of the country and the wider region.
Calgarians flocking to markets with local vendors for Christmas Shopping
As Christmas is on the horizon, Calgarians headed to the markets across the city on Saturday to get some shopping done while also supporting local businesses.
Man dies after vehicle pins him to tree in southwest Calgary crash
A man is dead after he was pinned to a tree by a truck Friday afternoon in the southwest community of Patterson Heights.
Ontario saw the highest number of whooping cough cases in the last 17 years: report
The number of whooping cough cases in Ontario this year has reached a level that hasn't been seen in 17 years.
Car crash sends at least 2 to hospital and leaves debris on Mississauga Road
At least two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole near Winston Churchill Boulevard at Derry Road overnight.
Hwy. 401 westbound shut down in Ajax due to police investigation
The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have been closed in Ajax due to a police investigation.
Members who served in peace keeping mission in Sarajevo gathering at Canadian War Museum
A retired veteran who’s currently collecting memories from members who served in Canada’s peace keeping mission in Sarajevo is holding a gathering Saturday afternoon at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.
Slushy road conditions, rain showers or flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday
Attention pedestrians and drivers! Roads are slushy in Ottawa, though the periods of snow are ending this Sunday morning.
Ottawa driver hits the road impaired despite winter driving conditions: OPP
An Ottawa driver has been charged with impaired driving after he "chose to drink and drive” Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
Rosemont family event Shake La Cabane cancelled after pricing policy backlash
A community centre in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood cancelled a family event that was meant to take place Sunday after its pricing policy sparked a heated debate.
Montreal reporter remembers maple syrup heist ahead of 'The Sticky' TV series
When news broke that thieves stole 3,000 tons of maple syrup from a warehouse near Trois-Rivières, the Montreal Gazette's Anne Sutherland knew it would become one of the top stories of the year. Now it's being turned into a TV show.
The 61st Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon raises more than $559,000 for children in need
The 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its proud Maritime tradition, raising more than $559,000 for children in need on Saturday.
“It’s back to the basics”: Christmas craft markets peak this weekend in N.B.
Christmas craft markets offer an alternative to shoppers in New Brunswick as Christmas approaches.
In once tranquil N.S. town, intimidation in the lobster industry now all too common
RCMP have laid 51 charges in the last two years against criminals along the Acadian shore in relation to the lobster fishery.
Taylor Swift to play final Eras Tour show in Vancouver Sunday
Taylor Swift takes to the stage Sunday in Vancouver for the final show of her record-smashing Eras Tour.
Coquitlam RCMP seek help identifying suspect who sexually assaulted 7 women
Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re looking for a man accused of committing a string of sexual assaults in the city over the past few days.
B.C. NDP provincial director hospitalized after 'serious medical emergency'
The former B.C. NDP MLA for Chilliwack and newly appointed provincial director, Dan Coulter, is in hospital after suffering a “serious medical emergency,” according to the party.
Prince George Taylor Swift fans rent car after flight to Vancouver cancelled
A diehard Taylor Swift fan who lives in Prince George, B.C., says a flight cancellation forced her and a group of other Swifties to rent a car and make the near 800-kilometre journey to Vancouver to catch the last dates of the Eras Tour.
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Not just for your parents: Facebook's buy-and-sell platform drawing back millennials
The two-metre-tall anchor, believed to be from a century-old shipwreck, was salvaged by a fisherman in the 1980s. But last year, the 31-year-old Stapleton, who works as a navigation officer on a cargo ship, snapped it up on Facebook Marketplace.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
Fire causes nearly $500K in damage, deemed suspicious
A Saturday afternoon triplex fire in Owen Sound is under investigation after being deemed suspicious in nature.
Radiothon raises close to $90K for RVH patient care
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) officials announced this week that more than $88,000 was raised in their third annual ‘Keep Life Wild’ radiothon.
Police looking for missing 16-year-old
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
On the Bright Side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Digging themselves out: With Santa Claus parade cancelled, Londoners make best of snowy situation
Londoners continue to dig themselves out from this week’s massive snowstorm.