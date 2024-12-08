WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Scheifele scores as the Jets beat the Blackhawks 4-2 in Sorensen's first game

    The puck gets loose after Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 7, 2024, in Chicago. The Jets won 4-2. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo) The puck gets loose after Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 7, 2024, in Chicago. The Jets won 4-2. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo)
    CHICAGO -

    Mark Scheifele snapped a third-period tie and Kyle Connor had two assists, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat Chicago 4-2 on Saturday in the first game for interim Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen.

    Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist as the Jets picked up their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Nino Niederreiter and Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 12 saves.

    Sorensen was promoted from the team's top minor league affiliate when Luke Richardson was fired on Thursday.

    Alex Vlasic scored for the second straight game for Chicago, which has dropped five in a row. Alec Martinez added his first goal of the season.

    The Blackhawks had a 2-1 lead before Niederreiter converted a backhander 13:10 into the second, beating Arvid Soderblom. It was Niederreiter's 10th of the season.

    Soderblom entered 11 minutes into the game when Petr Mrazek appeared to aggravate a right groin pull.

    Appleton had an empty-net goal with 1:41 to play.

