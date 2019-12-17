WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg mother is putting out a call to drivers about school bus safety, after she says the bus her son was on was hit by another vehicle.

Manuela Tata-Deku dropped off her five-year-old son at his bus stop shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning.

An hour later, she got a call from her son's school, Ecole Sacre-Coeur, saying the bus he was on was involved in a collision.

Tata-Deku said she’s used to seeing people take chances near school buses.

"I see this every day,” Tata-Deku told CTV News. “The bus stop sign is out, but people still drive through. They don't care to see the stop sign. They don't care to stop. They're so in a rush."

The Winnipeg School Division said the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, on Harbison Avenue and Grey Street.

It said the bus, carrying six students at the time, was damaged badly enough to be pulled out of service. No one was hurt.

CTV News obtained security footage from a nearby business that appears to show the incident.

It shows the bus was stopped at the intersection with its stop sign out and lights flashing.

Then, it begins to make a left hand turn, at which point another vehicle, which appears to be trying to pass it and a transit bus, drives by and eventually collides with the bus.

Tata-Deku hopes the incident leads to change.

"There needs to be stricter rules for sure and there needs to be a big change because there's been so many incidents. Who's next? I don't want to get a call that my son was driven over by someone. There's been too many kids that way."

