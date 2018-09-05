

CTV Winnipeg





A school bus crashed into a fence early Wednesday morning in South St. Vital.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on St. Anne’s Road near Warde Avenue.

Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.



A portion of the fence and a shed were damaged, as was the front end of the bus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.