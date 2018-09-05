Featured
School bus crashes into fence in South St. Vital
Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. (Gary Robson/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 1:19PM CST
A school bus crashed into a fence early Wednesday morning in South St. Vital.
It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on St. Anne’s Road near Warde Avenue.
A portion of the fence and a shed were damaged, as was the front end of the bus.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.