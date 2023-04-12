School bus involved in crash in southern Manitoba
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in southern Manitoba that collided with another vehicle while returning from a field trip.
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 52 – about 11 kilometres north of St-Pierre-Jolys. The province closed the road around 3:30 p.m. due to a crash.
Emergency crews from the Hanover Fire Department were responding to the crash Wednesday afternoon. Two vehicles, including a school bus, appear to have been involved in the crash.
A statement posted online by the Hanover School Division confirmed one of its school buses collided with another vehicle at the intersection while returning from a field trip. It said 18 students from Steinbach Regional Secondary School were on board at the time, along with a teacher and the bus driver.
"As a precaution, six students and the bus driver were transported to hospitals for further examination," the statement reads.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP and Hanover Fire Department for more details.
This is a developing story. More to come.
