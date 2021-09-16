School division seeking feedback on renaming of Ryerson School

WINNIPEG -

The Pembina Trails School Division is looking for feedback on the possible name change of one of its schools.

The division sent out a survey regarding the renaming of Ryerson School.

School trustees previously said that students and community members have raised concerns about the name of the school, as Egerton Ryerson – the school’s namesake -- was an architect of the residential school system.

In June, the school division voted to appoint a committee to review the name of the school.

Last month, Ryerson University, located in Toronto, announced that it accepted a recommendation to start the renaming process.