WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg School Division says it has no plans to mandate teachers to come into school during the COVID-19 related school suspension.

Chris Broughton, WSD Board Chair, says teachers will have opportunities to work from home, or report to school if they wish.

"All of our schools will remain open, and will be available for staff to work from if they choose. And we will have arrangements available for staff to work from home," said Broughton.

Those arrangements are proving to be complicated. Broughton says no one ever imagined a day when a significant portion of their teaching staff would be working from home.

"We're challenged in that a lot of our students do not have internet access, or precarious internet access," said Broughton. "We're developing our plan on the fly to ensure I.T. systems and infrastructure is in place, having the available computers to send to staff, or to ensure staff have some sort of device at home to work."

However not all staff members from the Division will be able to work from home.

"We have a lot of operations in the Winnipeg School Division that must continue on," said Broughton. "And some of those staff members won't be able to work from home to ensure our critical infrastructure remains operational.

Broughton says engineers responsible for overseeing the operations of boilers, etc. are an example of the type of staff required to physically report to schools.

The formal plan from the Winnipeg School Division is set to be released Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile the Pembina Trails School Division tells CTV News all of their teachers are free to work from home during the coming suspension. In a statement, a spokesperson writes:

"Educators in Pembina Trails will continue to be on the job, creating learning plans and using online platforms to support our students.

Teaching while classes are suspended may be done remotely, including from home. Our staff are dedicated and resilient. They remain committed to learning during these trying times."

This is a developing story. Further updates are expected.