School in hold and secure after crash, possible assault: police

École Riverview School has been placed into a hold and secure.

Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer, told CTV News at this early stage of the investigation it appears there was a crash and a possible assault where one of the parties attended the school.

McKinnon said the students are safe and said police are arriving on scene.

A sign posted on the door of the school indicates it is in a hold and secure.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg School Division for more details.

This is a developing story. More to come.