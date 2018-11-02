A person armed with a weapon inside a home in northwest Winnipeg has led to a heavy police presence and has forced a nearby school into lockdown.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have surrounded a home in a Manitoba Housing complex at the corner of Chudley Street and Gilbert Avenue.

Police have asked neighbours to stay inside.

Police say Shaughnessy Park School has been put into lockdown.

Const. Rob Carver said officers responded to the home just after 4 a.m. for a wellbeing check and have been in the area ever since.

“We have an individual in a residence we believe is armed,” said Carver. “We’re taking every precaution we can to make sure everyone is safe.”

Carver said around 25 police units are on scene including officers with the tactical support unit.

Heavily-armed officers can be seen in the housing complex.

Carver said some people who were inside the home have been led out but he couldn’t say exactly how many or how many people remain inside.

“We want it resolved,” said Carver. “We’ll use all the time we can to resolve this as peacefully as possible.”

Details on what kind of weapon the individual has weren’t immediately provided by police.

Carver said crisis negotiators are also on scene.

More details to come...