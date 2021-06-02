WINNIPEG -- A school division in northern Manitoba will be changing the name of a school due to the namesake’s connection to the residential school system.

The Frontier School Division confirmed they are renaming Oscar Blackburn School, which is located in South Indian Lake, Man. A letter was sent home to parents in the community.

Superintendent Reg Klassen said the signage at the school was taken down Tuesday, and the school division will remove the name Oscar Blackburn from letterhead, all signage and team jerseys.

“It was discovered that Oscar Blackburn, who was a well-liked teacher, in his later duties as general merchant of the community helped gather up the First Nation children to send them off to residential school,” Klassen said in an email.

Klassen said the request came from the chief and council in the community.

“This is an extremely painful realization for the community and in light of the horrendous discovery at Kamloops it is even more raw and emotional,” he wrote. “When I spoke to the Chief yesterday, she was in tears.”

The decision comes after a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children was discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Several communities across Canada have called for name changes to buildings whose namesakes are linked to residential schools.

In Winnipeg, calls have been made to rename Bishop Grandin Boulevard and greenway due to Bishop Vital Justin Grandin’s support of the residential school system.

Klassen said the community, chief and councillors will choose a new name for the school, but says healing needs to occur first, as many in the community have first-hand memories of Blackburn.