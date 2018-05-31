

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg school was put on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday after a stolen vehicle was seen driving in the area, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said officers saw a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Notre Dame Avenue area. When they tried to stop the vehicle it sped away.

According to the WPS, the stolen vehicle was found a short time later in the 1800 block of Bannatyne Avenue, but the driver was no longer in it.

Around the same time, Brooklands School was locked down for precautionary reasons. Police could not confirm if it went on lockdown before or after the vehicle was found.

Police said the driver was found in the 1800 block of Notre Dame Avenue and was taken into custody.