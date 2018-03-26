Featured
School zone speed limits in effect over spring break
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 11:41AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 11:47AM CST
While students are enjoying spring break this week, the Winnipeg Police Service is reminding drivers that there will be no break on speed reductions in school zones.
Posted reduced speed limits will remain in effect in school zones during regular school hours all week long, including on Good Friday.
On-duty police officers and traffic enforcement vehicles will be conducting surveillance as usual.
Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 2, after the Easter weekend.