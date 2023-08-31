School zone speed limits to take effect on Friday

Friday marks the beginning of September, which means reduced speed limits in school zones come back into effect in Winnipeg.

From the months of September to June, there is a maximum speed limit of 30 km/h around many schools. This speed limit is in place on Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drivers are warned to watch for the signs that indicate a reduced-speed school zone. Those caught speeding in these areas could face a fine of at least $200 and move down two levels on the driver safety rating scale.

Reduced-speed school zones are on non-regional streets that border a private or public school which includes Grade 6 or younger, and meets the requirement for signage set out in the Manitoba Reduced-Speed School Zones Regulation.