School zone speeding incident leads to drug trafficking arrest: Brandon police

A 36-year-old man who was caught speeding in a school zone in Brandon was found to be in possession of meth, according to police.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when officers with the Brandon Police Service conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Louise Avenue because the driver was speeding in a school zone.

Police determined the driver, a 36-year-old man, was prohibited from driving and arrested him.

Officers said they then found the suspect to be in possession of 2.5 ounces of meth.

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking meth.