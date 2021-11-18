Schools around Manitoba closed due to road conditions, winter weather
WINNIPEG -
A number of schools across Manitoba are closed on Thursday due to the poor road conditions and the winter weather.
The following is a list of schools that have been cancelled on Nov. 18, 2021:
- Lord Selkirk School Division: All schools are closed in the division. The buses are not running and staff aren’t expected to report to work;
- Evergreen School Division: Classes are cancelled and buses are not running;
- Sunrise School Division: Schools are closed and staff should stay home;
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: The following schools are closed in the DSFM -- École Aurèle Lemoine, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot, École Jours de Plaine, École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Joachim, École Gabrielle-Roy École Lagimodière, École Pointe des Chênes, and École Réal-Bérard;
- Prairie Rose School Division: Schools in regions B and C are closed. This includes École St. Eustache, St. François Xavier School, St. Paul's Collegiate, St. Laurent School, and Hutterian sites: Rosedale, Iberville, Maxwell, Barrickman, Lakeside, Huron, BonHomme, Waldheim, James Valley, and Starlite. The Elm Creek School is also closed. Students at these schools should stay home and staff should work from home;
- Seine River School Division: Schools are closed. Students should stay home and staff should work from home;
- Interlake School Division: Schools are closed and staff should work from home;
- Peguis Central School: The school is closed for all staff and students; and
- Sagkeeng First Nation: All three schools are closed. Staff should work from home.