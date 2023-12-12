WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • SCO, True North to collaborate on Portage Place, Hudson's Bay redevelopment

    A pair of Manitoba organizations are teaming up to help revitalize Winnipeg’s downtown area.

    On Tuesday, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) and True North Real Estate Development Ltd. (TNRED) entered into a memorandum of understanding that will see the two collaborate on the Portage Place redevelopment, as well the Hudson’s Bay transformation into Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn.

    The two organizations said they share a focus on downtown priorities, including affordable housing, health-care, food security, and community spaces. They are also committed to reconciliation, inclusion, and creating a thriving community.

    “We together will work to make downtown Winnipeg a vibrant, livable, workable, and safe place for everyone who lives here,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.

    “With our Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn redevelopment project, this exciting and important opportunity will be possible for us. Together, we are taking on the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg through partnership on education, training, development and project management, mentoring, and employment for our citizens.”

    Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project is the redevelopment of the downtown Hudson’s Bay building that will see it transformed into a place of social and economic opportunity. The redevelopment will include housing units, childcare spaces, a First Nations museum, a health and healing centre, and restaurants.

    SCO and TNRED noted that the Portage Place redevelopment will complement Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn, adding that it will involve public green spaces, affordable housing, community services, and a health-care centre.

    “We see a potential – a downtown that could be a commercial and economic hub, and a place people are proud to work, play and call home,” Daniels said.

    The memorandum of understanding between the SCO and TNRED is based on five principles, including reconciliation, city building, housing initiatives, development and education.

    The next step for the partnership is the creation of a working group to outline the process and timelines for programming and public space design. An agreement on investment and multi-family ownership will be finished next year.

    “The goals of SCO and True North are in more ways than we could have imagined aligned,” said TNRED president Jim Ludlow.

    “Together we acknowledge the significant social and economic challenges, which currently exist in Winnipeg’s downtown. Both projects will be significant catalysts for the economic and social revitalization of downtown Winnipeg.”

    Last week, TNRED received approval for a six-month extension for its plan to buy and redevelop Portage Place.

    Portage Place and Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn account for almost two million square feet of downtown development.

     

    - With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Jeff Keele. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada supported United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas. Canada's position on the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly represents a big shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.

    CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

    Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News