SCO, True North to collaborate on Portage Place, Hudson's Bay redevelopment

A pair of Manitoba organizations are teaming up to help revitalize Winnipeg’s downtown area.

On Tuesday, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) and True North Real Estate Development Ltd. (TNRED) entered into a memorandum of understanding that will see the two collaborate on the Portage Place redevelopment, as well the Hudson’s Bay transformation into Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn.

The two organizations said they share a focus on downtown priorities, including affordable housing, health-care, food security, and community spaces. They are also committed to reconciliation, inclusion, and creating a thriving community.

“We together will work to make downtown Winnipeg a vibrant, livable, workable, and safe place for everyone who lives here,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.

“With our Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn redevelopment project, this exciting and important opportunity will be possible for us. Together, we are taking on the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg through partnership on education, training, development and project management, mentoring, and employment for our citizens.”

Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project is the redevelopment of the downtown Hudson’s Bay building that will see it transformed into a place of social and economic opportunity. The redevelopment will include housing units, childcare spaces, a First Nations museum, a health and healing centre, and restaurants.

SCO and TNRED noted that the Portage Place redevelopment will complement Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn, adding that it will involve public green spaces, affordable housing, community services, and a health-care centre.

“We see a potential – a downtown that could be a commercial and economic hub, and a place people are proud to work, play and call home,” Daniels said.

The memorandum of understanding between the SCO and TNRED is based on five principles, including reconciliation, city building, housing initiatives, development and education.

The next step for the partnership is the creation of a working group to outline the process and timelines for programming and public space design. An agreement on investment and multi-family ownership will be finished next year.

“The goals of SCO and True North are in more ways than we could have imagined aligned,” said TNRED president Jim Ludlow.

“Together we acknowledge the significant social and economic challenges, which currently exist in Winnipeg’s downtown. Both projects will be significant catalysts for the economic and social revitalization of downtown Winnipeg.”

Last week, TNRED received approval for a six-month extension for its plan to buy and redevelop Portage Place.

Portage Place and Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn account for almost two million square feet of downtown development.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Jeff Keele.