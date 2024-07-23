Seven arrested in months-long 3D-printed gun investigation: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.

Police said the investigation started in November 2023 after concerns from local metal fabricators were shared. They told police they had been approached about making parts for 3D handguns.

Investigators allege Blake Ellison-Crate, 25, who was already in prison for charges related to 3D guns, had been giving direction to a criminal network on how to manufacture and distribute the guns.

"He was directing individuals to traffic and to print these guns and he was actually schooling individuals on how to traffic and how to assemble his firearms," said Insp. Elton Hall.

On March 20, 2024, police executed four search warrants and arrested three people.

Danielle Deleau, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, Kinew Daniels, 25, was charged with multiple weapons-related offences, and Michael Rivers, 26, was charged with multiple weapons-related offences as well as three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Both Daniels and Rivers remain in custody.

On April 19, police went to Stony Mountain Institution and arrested Ellison-Crate on charges of weapons trafficking/manufacturing and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

On May 8, police arrested Twyla Ellison for the same charges.

On May 14, Ashlen Parris, 23, was arrested at Headingley Correctional Institution on two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Lastly, on June 5, a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic firearms.

Throughout the searches, police found a number of items, including a 3D-printed handgun, 9 mm ammunition, three rifles, two knives, SKS ammunition and other gear and electronics to make guns.

It's believed there are around 30 to 40 3D-printed guns in circulation right now, Hall said.

He noted it's alarming knowing that many guns could be on the streets.

"These people are the scourge of the city right now in my opinion. They're actually assembling handguns and handguns are used for two things. Legal handguns are used for target practice and handguns that aren't used for target practice are used for shooting human beings. 3D-printed guns are used for shooting human beings, there is no other need, no other use for them."

None of the charges against the accused ahve been proven in court.

$2.4 million of cocaine seized

Police also provided details on a separate drug trafficking investigation, which ended with 24 kilograms of cocaine being seized.

In the spring, investigators became aware of a network in Winnipeg that was also sending drugs to Brandon.

On May 11, 2024, police arrested two women at the Winnipeg airport after they returned to the city from B.C.

"Officers were positioned in the baggage carousel area and arrested both females once they obtained their checked bags and attempted to leave the airport," said Hall.

Police found 24 kilograms of cocaine in the luggage, which has an estimated street value of $2.4 million.

A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were both charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They have both been released on undertakings.