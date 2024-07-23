Seven arrested in months-long 3D-printed gun investigation: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
Police said the investigation started in November 2023 after concerns from local metal fabricators were shared. They told police they had been approached about making parts for 3D handguns.
Investigators allege Blake Ellison-Crate, 25, who was already in prison for charges related to 3D guns, had been giving direction to a criminal network on how to manufacture and distribute the guns.
"He was directing individuals to traffic and to print these guns and he was actually schooling individuals on how to traffic and how to assemble his firearms," said Insp. Elton Hall.
On March 20, 2024, police executed four search warrants and arrested three people.
Danielle Deleau, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, Kinew Daniels, 25, was charged with multiple weapons-related offences, and Michael Rivers, 26, was charged with multiple weapons-related offences as well as three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Both Daniels and Rivers remain in custody.
On April 19, police went to Stony Mountain Institution and arrested Ellison-Crate on charges of weapons trafficking/manufacturing and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
On May 8, police arrested Twyla Ellison for the same charges.
On May 14, Ashlen Parris, 23, was arrested at Headingley Correctional Institution on two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Lastly, on June 5, a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic firearms.
Throughout the searches, police found a number of items, including a 3D-printed handgun, 9 mm ammunition, three rifles, two knives, SKS ammunition and other gear and electronics to make guns.
It's believed there are around 30 to 40 3D-printed guns in circulation right now, Hall said.
He noted it's alarming knowing that many guns could be on the streets.
"These people are the scourge of the city right now in my opinion. They're actually assembling handguns and handguns are used for two things. Legal handguns are used for target practice and handguns that aren't used for target practice are used for shooting human beings. 3D-printed guns are used for shooting human beings, there is no other need, no other use for them."
None of the charges against the accused ahve been proven in court.
$2.4 million of cocaine seized
Police also provided details on a separate drug trafficking investigation, which ended with 24 kilograms of cocaine being seized.
In the spring, investigators became aware of a network in Winnipeg that was also sending drugs to Brandon.
On May 11, 2024, police arrested two women at the Winnipeg airport after they returned to the city from B.C.
"Officers were positioned in the baggage carousel area and arrested both females once they obtained their checked bags and attempted to leave the airport," said Hall.
Police found 24 kilograms of cocaine in the luggage, which has an estimated street value of $2.4 million.
A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were both charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
They have both been released on undertakings.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate
Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
STF and province choose binding arbitration panel nominees, dates to be confirmed soon
The nominees for a binding arbitration panel between Saskatchewan teachers and the province have been chosen, with a date to be confirmed shortly.
-
One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.
A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.
-
Regina's IMAX Theatre to become the 'Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre' ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine
In honour of Regina's self-described prodigal son, the Kramer IMAX Theatre has announced it will be renaming itself to the "Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre" ahead of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed during string of incidents in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to five incidents of bear spray Monday and Tuesday.
-
Report: New and used vehicle prices falling in Saskatchewan
All other provinces or regions saw increases in the average price of new vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Here's where Jasper wildfire evacuees are being asked to go
Jasper National Park residents and visitors were ordered to leave late Monday night due to wildfires in the area.
-
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
Historic hotel on fire in Athabasca, Alta.
Emergency crews are on scene at a fire at the Union Hotel in Athabasca.
Calgary
-
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
Calgary opening reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees
Calgary is opening a reception centre for evacuees fleeing a wildfire near Jasper National Park.
-
Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
Toronto
-
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
-
'Trapped' inside Toronto's Liberty Village: Congestion levels reach critical point, says deputy mayor
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
-
Suspect wanted in Leslieville shooting arrested in Kawartha Lakes
A suspect wanted in connection with a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this month has been arrested in the Kawartha Lakes area.
Ottawa
-
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Ottawa LCBO stores reopen following historic strike
LCBO locations across Ontario reopened Tuesday for the first time since a historic strike by about 10,000 workers.
Montreal
-
Quebec funnels another $413 million to Airbus A220 program
The Quebec government is investing another $413 million in the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series. Quebec Premier Francois Legault made the announcement this afternoon at the Airbus assembly site in Mirabel, Que.
-
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
-
Three people from Laval, Que., killed in small plane crash in northeastern Ohio
Three people killed Friday when a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio have been identified as Quebec residents.
Atlantic
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Adventure-seeking B.C. couple were victims found on Nova Scotia island: relative
The British Columbia couple whose remains recently washed ashore on Nova Scotia's remote Sable Island have been identified as 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood.
-
Search for missing N.S. elderly man suspended
The search for 80-year-old Richard Mahoney, who was last seen in Baddeck, N.S. last week, has been suspended.
Vancouver
-
3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.
-
More than 20 structures damaged by Shetland Creek Wildfire, regional district says
As the Shetland Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control along B.C.’s Thompson River, officials are beginning to asses the damage.
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
B.C., Ottawa ink $426M deals to support care assistants, drugs for rare disease
Ottawa is providing $426 million to support heath care in British Columbia.
-
B.C. facing impending 'crisis' in child welfare staffing: report
The representative for children in British Columbia says the provincial child welfare system is either in a state of crisis or close to it with understaffing and unmanageable workloads.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Sex assault suspect was a therapist for child and family services in North Bay, Ont.
A 70-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges that took place while he worked for the former Algonquin Child and Family Services.
-
Sudbury, North Bay under a heavy rainfall warning
Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Tuesday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury and North Bay.
Barrie
-
Man, 79, dies after being struck by dump truck
York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a dump truck early Tuesday morning.
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Kitchener
-
Man, 58, dies after drowning in the Grand River in Glen Morris: OPP
Police are investigating after a Glen Morris, Ont. man died after reportedly drowning in the Grand River.
-
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
-
One person airlifted to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.
London
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit confirms the presence of West Nile Virus in the area
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in three mosquito traps in the region – the first to be found in 2024.
-
147 Unifor Local 27 members take to the picket lines
147 HCL Logistics workers went on strike at 6 p.m. on Monday night. The members of Unifor Local 27 could be seen picketing on Oxford Street this afternoon.
-
'We're not looking to get rich here': Ingersoll strikers stay resilient as work stoppage passes 50-day mark
More than 200 workers at IMT Defence in Ingersoll say they remain resilient after nearly two months on the picket line. There have been no talks between the company and union members since week four.