The City of Winnipeg said a fire at an industrial business on Messier Street on Tuesday was accidental.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire in the Mission Industrial area, just east of St. Boniface, around 11:40 p.m. and discovered smoke coming from a pile of shredded car by-product that was inside a three-sided structure.

Crews declared the fire under control by 12:14 a.m. and then a front end loader was used to move debris so the hot spots could be found.

Everyone inside the building got out before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

The fire didn’t extend to surrounding structures and the damage was limited to the scrap car by-product.