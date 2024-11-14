WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition after surgery for brain aneurysm

    Chad Posthumus (Winnipeg Sea Bears) Chad Posthumus (Winnipeg Sea Bears)
    Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.

    On Monday, the team said Posthumus suffered the aneurysm during a training session, and while he was in stable condition, he would need additional medical care.

    "Chad underwent a long and complex surgery that successfully repaired a large brain aneurysm. Unfortunately, there were complications, and he is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit," the Sea Bears wrote in a post on X.

    The team said his family appreciates the love and support they have received during this time, but said to give them their privacy.

    "We continue to keep Chad and family in our thoughts."

