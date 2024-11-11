WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus suffers brain aneurysm

    Chad Posthumus (Winnipeg Sea Bears) Chad Posthumus (Winnipeg Sea Bears)
    Share

    A member of the Winnipeg Sea Bears basketball team has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

    The CEBL team posted on social media that Chad Posthumus suffered the aneurysm during a training session.

    “He is currently in stable condition, but will require additional medical care,” the statement reads.

    Posthumus, who is from Winnipeg, was the Sea Bears’ first ever signing when the team was formed in 2023. He was also the team's captain for the past two seasons.

