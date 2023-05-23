Sea Bears expanding capacity for home opener

More tickets are being made available for the Winnipeg Sea Bears home opener as the organization said they have already sold out.

The team announced the current configuration at Canada Life Centre has been sold out, which means Winnipeg will have the largest Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) crowd.

Due to demand, capacity limits are being expanded and more tickets are being made available.

"This is going to be a great night of pro basketball and we encourage fans to get tickets and be part of what is already set to be the largest crowd in CEBL history," said Jason Smith, the president of the Sea Bears, in a news release.

The Sea Bears' season opener is scheduled for May 27 at 7 p.m.

More tickets can be found online.