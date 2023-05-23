Sea Bears expanding capacity for home opener

The Winnipeg Sea Bears were officially unveiled as the newest team part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Nov.30, 2022. (Source: Winnipeg Sea Bears) The Winnipeg Sea Bears were officially unveiled as the newest team part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Nov.30, 2022. (Source: Winnipeg Sea Bears)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island