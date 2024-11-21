Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
In a social media post, the team said Posthumus passed away on Wednesday.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Posthumus was in critical condition following a surgery for a brain aneurysm he suffered during a training session.
“Chad fought hard but was unable to recover,” the Sea Bears said.
“Chad was and will always remain the face of our team.”
Posthumus, who is from Winnipeg, was the team’s first-ever signing when it formed in 2023. He was also the team’s captain for the past two seasons.
In a statement, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) said it is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved players.
“Chad had a love for people and for the game of basketball that lit up even the largest arenas,” it said.
His spirit and passion touched the hearts of fans and inspired teammates and all of us blessed to have shared Chad’s all-too-brief life with him.”
The CEBL said Posthumus represented the best in Canadian basketball players, adding that he made an undeniable impact on the world.
The Sea Bears has set up an online Book of Condolences that can be accessed through the team’s website.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.
