WINNIPEG -- A search is being held on Thursday evening for a Winnipeg woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Katelyn Fontaine, 26, was last in contact with family and friends on Sept. 3.

Police describe Fontaine as five foot three and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes; long black straight hair; and a piercing at the bottom of her nose, Fontaine also has a number of tattoos, including a cross on her neck and the words ‘To Hell and Back’ across her upper chest.

Those searching for Fontaine are meeting at 181 Higgins Ave. in Winnipeg at 5:45 p.m., with the patrol crew leaving at 6 p.m.

Winnipeg police are investigating Fontaine’s disappearance and are concerned for her well-being. They ask anyone with information on her location to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.