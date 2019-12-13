WINNIPEG -- The search for the City of Winnipeg’s top manager will be paused until budgets for the next few years are firmed up.

In a news release Friday, Mayor Brian Bowman said the city will wait to continue the process of finding a chief administrative officer until the conclusion of the multiyear balanced budget process.

“We thank Harris Leadership Strategies for their work in gathering potential candidates as we search for a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO),” said Bowman.

Harris Leadership Strategies, in accordance with its contract with the city, compiled a shortlist of potential candidates.

The news release indicated the recruitment committee wasn’t satisfied that the shortlist of candidates achieved a desired level of diversity.

At that point, it was decided to put the search on hold and resume it once the budget process finishes in March.

The release said the next step may be to seek a new national recruitment consultant, but that the way forward must still be determined by the recruitment committee.

According to the city's website, the position of interim CAO is held currently by Mike Ruta.

The previous CAO, Doug McNeil, retired in May of this year.